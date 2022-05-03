Toyota, Honda, Kia sales volumes decline double-digit in April due to ongoing chip shortage
May 03, 2022 2:53 PM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM), TOYOF, HMC, HNDAFKIMTF, MZDAY, MZDAFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- U.S. automakers report about double-digit declines in monthly sales volumes as chip shortage and supply chain disruptions continue to undermine light-vehicle output and shipments.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM +1.0%) said US sales volume dropped 22.7% Y/Y to 184960 in April, with deliveries down 23% at the Toyota division and 18% at Lexus.
- That includes Camry sales down 12%, Highlander -29%; RAV4 -18%; Corolla -22% and Tacoma -27%.
- Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC +1.3%) recorded 40.4% decline in April sales to 93,250 units. It outlines the automaker's ninth straight decline with deliveries down 41% at the Honda division and 33% at Acura.
- Accord -20%; Civic -51%; CR-V -56%; Pilot -43% and HR-V +6% Y/Y.
- Korean Hyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF -1.0%) said its retail volume declined 20% to 61,668 units while Kia Motors America's (OTCPK:KIMTF) April sales dropped 15.8% to 59,063.
- “We continue to have challenges with production and distribution of our vehicles,” said Eric Watson, head of U.S. sales for Kia. “Our dealer inventories continue to be at historic lows, somewhere between seven and nine days supply of vehicles on the ground.”
- Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY +0.6%) sales edged down 3.3% to 30,093 units in April, snapping two consecutive monthly gains.
- Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY +0.4%) saw 25.5% decline in April sales to 45,748 vehicles, citing "microchip and supply chain issues."
- Ford Motor and Volvo are expected to release results Wednesday.
- A look through automakers' stock price performance over the past one-year where Toyota Motor leads at 13.21% gain: