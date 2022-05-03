Momentive Global Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.09M (+13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MNTV has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.