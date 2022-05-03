Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) CEO Ken Seitz said Tuesday the company is assessing whether to further increase potash production as sanctions continue to limit shipments from Russia and Belarus, Reuters reports.

Soaring prices of crop nutrients such as potash have raised concerns about food shortages while boosting profits for producers including Nutrien (NTR) and Mosaic (NYSE:MOS); shares of both companies are trading more than 5% higher Tuesday.

Nutrien (NTR) said previously that it planned to raise potash production by nearly 1M metric tons to ~15M tons this year in response to supply uncertainty from eastern Europe, and Seitz said Tuesday it could further expand production to 18M metric tons without a major capital investment at sites in Saskatchewan, though larger expenditures would be needed to reach 18M-23M tons.

The timeline for increases would be a few years, not decades, Seitz said, and Russia's war in Ukraine could affect global fertilizer markets beyond 2022.

"Sanctions on Russia and Belarus have the potential to create more lasting changes to global trade patterns, as customers prioritize reliability of supply," the CEO reportedly said.

Separately, Mosaic (MOS) said it is exploring debottlenecking initiatives at its mills to ramp up fertilizer production as quickly as possible, which could boost its potash output by 1.5M tons by the end of 2023.

Nutrien (NTR) shares have climbed as much as 8% in Tuesday's trading after missing Q1 earnings estimates but raising full-year earnings guidance above consensus.