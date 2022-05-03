Monolithic Power Systems jumps 11% after strong revenue forecast and raised target
May 03, 2022 2:59 PM ETMonolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- With Q1 earnings beat, and Q2 revenue expectations in the range of $420-440M, Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR +11.1%) has some forward looking commentary by major banks.
- Deutsche Bank gives a buy rating and PT $500 and comments: "While MPWR has not been immune from the increasingly cautious investor sentiment these fundamental uncertainties create, we remain incredibly impressed with the co’s ability to deliver revenue growth that easily exceeds that of the analog market.”
- Oppenheimer gives outperform, PT $500 with strong revenue forecast and comments: "increased transparency portends an extended period of outsized cloud growth”
- Rosenblatt Securities gives buy rating and PT $620.
- Raymond James gives outperform rating with PT $600, mentions, This was “another exceptional report,” and while “the market is fearing a slowdown in demand, MPWR clearly isn’t seeing it. While the firm is concerned about a cyclical slowdown in the sector, “there is clearly something special going on at this company - which makes it difficult not to own”