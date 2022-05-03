Summit Materials Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETSummit Materials, Inc. (SUM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 (-12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $395.55M (-7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SUM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.