EMCORE Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETEMCORE Corporation (EMKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-82.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.92M (-14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EMKR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.