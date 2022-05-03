Booking Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (vs. -$5.26 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.53B (vs. $1.14B in prior year).
- Over the last 2 years, BKNG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward.
- BKNG in late February reported Q4 2021 earnings that beat estimates and said gross bookings were about 160% higher Y\Y with both agency and merchant demand strong.
- BKNG's smaller rival EXPE on Monday reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS that beat estimates, while revenue was in-line. EXPE's CEO said the company was continuing to see positive indicators for a strong recovery in leisure travel this summer.
- Travel stocks have seen a volatile year, initially climbing until mid-February as the Omicron variant receded and demand for summer travel looked poised to break out, but then falling in early March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a spike in oil prices and pushed up already high inflation.