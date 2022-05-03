Spirit Airlines Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.58 (+36.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $958.36M (+107.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAVE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.