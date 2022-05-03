Continental Resources Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.43 (+215.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (+77.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.