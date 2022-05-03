Allstate Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.95 (-51.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.14B (-10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.