Invesco Mortgage Capital Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETInvesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.39M (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IVR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.