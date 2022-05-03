General Motors CFO acquires ~$1.4M in company shares
May 03, 2022 3:13 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- General Motors' (NYSE:GM) CFO Paul Jacobson has bought 35,000 shares of the company's common stock, worth ~$1.4M.
- The shares were purchased at $38.77 - $38.80 price range in a transaction dated Apr. 28, 2022.
- Form 4
- The automaker reported its Q1 results last week, with earnings topping estimates but revenue falling short. The stock attracted a Buy rating from CFRA and positive comments from Wedbush Securities and RBC Capital Markets on the back of the results.
- Shares are currently up 4% but have slipped 34.37% YTD