May 03, 2022 3:13 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor11 Comments

  • General Motors' (NYSE:GM) CFO Paul Jacobson has bought 35,000 shares of the company's common stock, worth ~$1.4M.
  • The shares were purchased at $38.77 - $38.80 price range in a transaction dated Apr. 28, 2022.
  • The automaker reported its Q1 results last week, with earnings topping estimates but revenue falling short. The stock attracted a Buy rating from CFRA and positive comments from Wedbush Securities and RBC Capital Markets on the back of the results.
  • Shares are currently up 4% but have slipped 34.37% YTD
