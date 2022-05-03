TripAdvisor Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETTripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+79.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $249.7M (+103.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRIP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.