Coeur Mining Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETCoeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $193.63M (-4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.