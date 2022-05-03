Quidel Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETQuidel Corporation (QDEL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.43 (+115.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $865.05M (+130.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QDEL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.