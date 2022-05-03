Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.89 (-0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $853.73M (+40.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JAZZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.