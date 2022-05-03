Oasis Petroleum Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETOasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.13 (+64.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $365.33M (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OAS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.