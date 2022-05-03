Galmed slips further as H.C. Wainwright cuts rating on uncertainty to NASH trial
May 03, 2022 3:20 PM ETGalmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Galmed Pharma (NASDAQ:GLMD) is trading lower for the second straight session after H.C. Wainwright downgraded the Israel-based biotech to Neutral on Tuesday, citing, among other things, uncertainty in its research into liver disease, non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH).
- Commenting on a registrational Phase 3 trial for its NASH candidate, Aramchol at the earnings call on Monday, Chief Executive of Galmed (GLMD) Allen Baharaff highlighted uncertainties impacting its initiation.
- H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce notes that the trial, which was previously expected to start in 2022, has now been pushed back to 2H 2023.
- While the analyst continues to have a favorable view on the potential of Aramchol in treating NASH fibrosis, he downgrades Galmed (GLMD) due to hazy outlook surrounding its clinical, regulatory, and commercial timelines.
- Read more on the company’s 4Q 2021 financials.