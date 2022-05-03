Trimble Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $967.25M (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRMB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.