Kforce rallies after sizzling IT staffing demand stokes sales

Kforce (KFRC +4.3%) moved higher on Tuesday after the company reported 15% revenue growth in Q1 and posted higher operating margins than a year ago.

Continued growth in the technology segment helped offset some of the inflation headwinds.

"We are clearly capturing market share and are growing at over triple the market rate in our Technology business in the strongest demand environment I have ever experienced in my 34 years at Kforce," noted CEO Joe Liberatore on the earnings call.

Net income improved to $19.2M during the quarter from $13.3M a year ago.

On Wall Street, Baird analyst Mark Marcon said the continued deep focus on IT staffing by KFRC is paying off through strong growth in hours billed, bill rate expansion, and IT revenue per sbd. He also noted that margins have further upside to double-digits.

Baird reiterated an Outperform rating on KFRC and price target of $80, calling valuation attractive with secular trends driving the ability for the company to maintain profitability in downturns.

Check out the Kforce earnings call transcript for color on demand IT staffing demand trends.