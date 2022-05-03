Sprouts Farmers Market Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2022 5:35 PM ETSprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SFM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.