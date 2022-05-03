Deluxe expands digital payments network capability with BillGO
May 03, 2022 3:32 PM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX +0.6%) enters agreement with BillGO, to provide digitized check delivery of payments through the Deluxe Payment Exchange Network (or DPX).
- The DPX is a digital payment platform for businesses of all sizes that allows payers options in how payments are made – digitally through a direct feed to a lockbox, through the issuance of an eCheck, or printed and mailed.
- “The BillGO platform will be able to process millions of payments per year through DPX, measurably growing the number of payments throughout the Deluxe network. This enables additional digital payment options while lowering costs and increasing efficiency for new and existing Deluxe and BillGO customers.” explained Michael Reed, President of Payments for Deluxe.