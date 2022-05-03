Why did Datadog stock drop today? Shares fall on heavy volume

May 03, 2022 3:37 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor9 Comments

Cloud Network Solution

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares fell on Tuesday on heavy volume as investors await the cloud-based software company to report first-quarter earnings later this week.
  • Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Datadog (DDOG) shares fell nearly 5% to $114.4, as 3.9 million shares changed hands.
  • For comparison purposes, the average daily volume for Datadog (DDOG) is just over 4 million shares.
  • The New York City-based Datadog (DDOG) is set to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday, May 5, after the close of trading. A consensus of Wall Street analysts estimate the company will earn 11 cents per share on $337.81 million in revenue.
  • In March, Datadog (DDOG) announced its status as a Microsoft partner within the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.