Why did Datadog stock drop today? Shares fall on heavy volume
May 03, 2022 3:37 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares fell on Tuesday on heavy volume as investors await the cloud-based software company to report first-quarter earnings later this week.
- Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Datadog (DDOG) shares fell nearly 5% to $114.4, as 3.9 million shares changed hands.
- For comparison purposes, the average daily volume for Datadog (DDOG) is just over 4 million shares.
- The New York City-based Datadog (DDOG) is set to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday, May 5, after the close of trading. A consensus of Wall Street analysts estimate the company will earn 11 cents per share on $337.81 million in revenue.
- In March, Datadog (DDOG) announced its status as a Microsoft partner within the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework.