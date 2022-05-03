Blizzard unveils new 'Warcraft' mobile game, cancels another

May 03, 2022

  • Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has revealed a new mobile strategy game based on Blizzard's Warcraft franchise, while canceling another major project in that area.
  • The company unveiled Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a battle game pitting Warcraft characters (as tabletop miniature figures) against one another in single-player, competitive and cooperative modes.
  • The game features more than 70 single-player missions offering strategic challenges, along with distinct sequential challenges in a Dungeons mode.
  • It's free to play and will be coming later in 2022 to Android and iOS devices in select regions.
  • Meanwhile, the company has canceled a Warcraft augmented reality game it was working on, Bloomberg reports.
  • That game would have been similar to smash Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) smash Pokémon Go, imposing digital additives to players' real-life environments, while the planned release of Warcraft Arclight Rumble is similar to Supercell hit Clash Royale.
