Blizzard unveils new 'Warcraft' mobile game, cancels another
May 03, 2022 3:41 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), NTDOYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has revealed a new mobile strategy game based on Blizzard's Warcraft franchise, while canceling another major project in that area.
- The company unveiled Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a battle game pitting Warcraft characters (as tabletop miniature figures) against one another in single-player, competitive and cooperative modes.
- The game features more than 70 single-player missions offering strategic challenges, along with distinct sequential challenges in a Dungeons mode.
- It's free to play and will be coming later in 2022 to Android and iOS devices in select regions.
- Meanwhile, the company has canceled a Warcraft augmented reality game it was working on, Bloomberg reports.
- That game would have been similar to smash Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) smash Pokémon Go, imposing digital additives to players' real-life environments, while the planned release of Warcraft Arclight Rumble is similar to Supercell hit Clash Royale.