Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) +13.7% in Tuesday's trading after easily beating estimates for Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues, which surged 88% Y/Y to $474M to rout expectations.

The company reaffirms FY 2022 guidance for adjusted EPS of $1.85-$1.95 and Y/Y revenue growth of 52%, or $1.83B-$1.87B, in line with analyst consensus estimates of $1.89 EPS and $1.85B revenues; Q2 revenues are expected to come in 10%-15% higher than Q1, and Q2 gross margins expected at ~14%, with Q3 and Q4 gross margins of ~18%.

Shares had plunged 36% during the one month since April 4, which William Blair analyst Tim Mulrooney views as an overreaction, noting the company maintained guidance, and saying the Southern California Edison project delay appears to be "just a timing issue," according to Bloomberg.

Ameresco (AMRC) shares have lost 27% YTD but gained 11% druing the past year.