Proxy adviser Glass Lewis is said to recommend that Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) holders vote to elect all 13 of the board nominees management endorsed

Glass Lewis argued that the the department store chain has taken steps to boost sales and profitability and its stock performance has been reasonably in line with peers, according to a Reuters report, which cited a copy of the Glass Lewis recommendation.

The Glass Lewis news comes after proxy advisory firm ISS on Friday partially endorsed activist Macellum, saying that holders should vote for 3 of the 10 nominees that the activist nominated to the board. Macellum put up an alternate slate of candidates earlier this year in an attempt to take control of the board as it continues a push for the company to sell itself.

Kohl's holders are scheduled to weigh in on the proxy battle at the company's annual meeting on May 11.

The proxy battle continues as Kohl's has been undergoing a strategic review, where it has been shopping itself. Last week the NY Post reported that KSS received an offer from Simon Property (SPG) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) for $68/share.

Other bidders reportedly bidding for Kohl's(KSS) in recent months include Hudson's Bay, Sycamore Partners, Acacia Research (ACTG) and Starboard Value, possibly Leonard Green and Franchise Group (FRG).