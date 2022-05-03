Zymeworks buyout bid backed by former AstraZeneca oncology head
May 03, 2022 3:59 PM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)AZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The investment firm All Blue Capital announced on Tuesday that Alan Barge, former head of Oncology at AstraZeneca (AZN), has agreed to advise the company in its recent proposal to acquire clinical-stage biotech, Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME).
- As Oncology Drug Development Advisor, Dr. Barge will “provide the expertise, focused leadership and business acumen necessary to support” the transaction, All Blue Capital said. After the completion of the deal, he is expected to join Zymeworks’ (ZYME) board.
- Dr. Barge joins All Blue after founding the early-stage oncology company Carrick Therapeutics in the U.K. and co-founding Singapore-based biopharma company ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.
Zymeworks (ZYME) shares surged last week after All Blue disclosed a non-binding all cash offer to acquire the company at $10.50/share in a deal valued at nearly $773 million.