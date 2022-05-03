Sports betting in California is heading for the ballot twice

California may see two separate sports betting initiatives on the state ballot in November.

A coalition led by DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG +0.5%), Flutter Entertainment's FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY), MGM Resorts (MGM)-Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) property BetMGM confirmed that it submitted more than 1.6 million signatures in support of their online gambling measure, which is well above the roughly one million signatures required to place the issue before voters in the fall. The coalition's sports betting measure includes a licensing-fee requirement and a 10% tax on gambling revenue.

There is already a sports betting ballot measure that has qualified that would legalize sports bets only at casinos operated on Native American lands and at horse racing tracks. That means that if a majority of voters approve both of the measures, there will be a high probability that attorneys will fight over the issue in court.

The push for sports betting in California heats up with 34 states and the District of Columbia already having approved legalized sports betting.

DraftKings (DKNG) has been rallying into its earnings report later this.