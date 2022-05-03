Infinera Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.03, revenue of $338.87M misses by $23.73M

May 03, 2022 4:05 PM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Infinera press release (NASDAQ:INFN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $338.87M (+2.1% Y/Y) misses by $23.73M.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 36.2% compared to 37.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 37.6% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (1.0)% compared to 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.4% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Q2 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be $350 million +/- $20 million.
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be 34.0% +/- 150 bps. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 36.5% +/- 150 bps.
  • GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $152 million +/- $2 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $134 million +/- $2 million.
  • GAAP operating margin is expected to be (10.0)% +/- 300 bps. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be (2.0)% +/- 300 bps.
  • Shares -7.71%.
