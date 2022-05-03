Cirrus Logic Non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.61, revenue of $489.97M beats by $69.78M
May 03, 2022 4:06 PM ET
- Cirrus Logic press release (NASDAQ:CRUS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.61.
- Revenue of $489.97M (+66.9% Y/Y) beats by $69.78M.
- Q1 2023 Guidance: Revenue is expected to range between $350 million and $390 million vs. consensus of $295.21M
- GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 49 percent and 51 percent; and
- Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $147 million and $153 million, including approximately $19 million in stock-based compensation expense, $8 million in amortization of acquired intangibles and $3 million in acquisition-related costs.