Cirrus Logic Non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.61, revenue of $489.97M beats by $69.78M

May 03, 2022 4:06 PM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Cirrus Logic press release (NASDAQ:CRUS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.61.
  • Revenue of $489.97M (+66.9% Y/Y) beats by $69.78M.
  • Q1 2023 Guidance:  Revenue is expected to range between $350 million and $390 million vs. consensus of $295.21M
  • GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 49 percent and 51 percent; and
  • Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $147 million and $153 million, including approximately $19 million in stock-based compensation expense, $8 million in amortization of acquired intangibles and $3 million in acquisition-related costs.
