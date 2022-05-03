Airbnb beats on top and bottom lines; revenue rises 70% to $1.51B

May 03, 2022 4:06 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $1.51B (+70.3% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Q1 nights and experiences booked 102.1M (+59% Y/Y).
  • In Q1, nights and experiences booked surpassed pre-pandemic levels and exceeded 100M for the first time ever, driven by North America, EMEA and Latin America.
  • Q1 gross booking value $17.2B (+67% Y/Y).
  • Anticipate that the nights and experiences booked growth rate in Q2 2022 (vs Q2 2019) will approximate the growth rate in Q1 2022 (vs Q1 2019).
  • Sees Q2 revenue between $2.03B-$2.13B.
  • Press release.
  • Shares +0.9% after hours.
