Invitae Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.78 misses by $0.02, revenue of $123.69M misses by $5.62M

May 03, 2022 4:08 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Invitae press release (NYSE:NVTA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.78 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $123.69M (+19.4% Y/Y) misses by $5.62M.
  • At March 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $885 million as compared with $1.06 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • Cash burn was $169 million, achieving a $26 million reduction for the first quarter of 2022, or over $100 million on an annualized basis.
  • Total active healthcare provider accounts in the first quarter of 2022 totaled 19,436, more than 31% growth over the first quarter of 2021.
  • Active pharma and commercial partnerships grew to 206, an increase of approximately 72% over the first quarter of 2021, driving continued revenue growth from Invitae's data and data services platform to pharma, health system and software and services partners.
  • Total patient population is more than 2.8 million with nearly 62% available for data sharing.
  • Gross profit was $26.6 million, and non-GAAP gross profit was $45.2 million in the first quarter of this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.