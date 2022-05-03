Invitae Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.78 misses by $0.02, revenue of $123.69M misses by $5.62M
May 03, 2022 4:08 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Invitae press release (NYSE:NVTA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.78 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $123.69M (+19.4% Y/Y) misses by $5.62M.
- At March 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $885 million as compared with $1.06 billion as of December 31, 2021.
- Cash burn was $169 million, achieving a $26 million reduction for the first quarter of 2022, or over $100 million on an annualized basis.
- Total active healthcare provider accounts in the first quarter of 2022 totaled 19,436, more than 31% growth over the first quarter of 2021.
- Active pharma and commercial partnerships grew to 206, an increase of approximately 72% over the first quarter of 2021, driving continued revenue growth from Invitae's data and data services platform to pharma, health system and software and services partners.
- Total patient population is more than 2.8 million with nearly 62% available for data sharing.
- Gross profit was $26.6 million, and non-GAAP gross profit was $45.2 million in the first quarter of this year.