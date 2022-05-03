Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Andrew Marsh racked up more than $52M in total compensation in 2021, up from $13.6M in 2020 and $3.7M in 2019, Barron's reports.

According to Plug Power's (PLUG) 2021 proxy statement filed late Monday, last year's compensation included a $750K base salary and options awards valued at $50.8M, compared with $4.18M in options during 2020.

The company said the value of option awards represent the aggregate grant date fair values of such performance-based stock options assuming the probable outcome of the performance conditions based on the maximum level of achievement - an approach it says is "unconventional," as the compensation committee does not use a prescribed formula for setting the size of the stock option grants, but "we firmly believe that it is imperative to meet this transformational moment" in Plug's history to have a "bold" incentive design.

The compensation committee "used its collective judgment to size the performance stock option grants for the CEO and the other management team participants at levels that it believed would be motivational and retentive and, most importantly, pay for actual performance delivery and value creation," the proxy statement said.

Plug Power (PLUG) shares fell 16.8% in 2021 and have lost 23% YTD.