Alteryx Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.40 beats by $0.19, revenue of $157.94M beats by $12.06M
May 03, 2022 4:09 PM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Alteryx press release (NYSE:AYX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.40 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $157.94M (+32.9% Y/Y) beats by $12.06M.
- Q2 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $159 million to $162 million, representing year-over-year growth of 32% to 35%, vs. consensus of $156.52M
- ARR is expected to be in the range of $718 million to $721 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31% to 32%.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $(50) million to $(47) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.61) to $(0.58) vs. consensus of -$0.29
- Full Year 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $730 million to $740 million, representing year-over-year growth of 36% to 38%, vs. consensus $715.15M
- ARR is expected to be in the range of $812 million to $822 million, representing year-over-year growth of 27% to 29%.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $(40) million to $(30) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.56) to $(0.46) vs. consensus of -$0.64.