Whitestone REIT FFO of $0.30 beats by $0.05, revenue of $34.12M beats by $1.31M

May 03, 2022 4:10 PM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Whitestone REIT press release (NYSE:WSR): Q1 FFO of $0.30 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $34.12M (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.31M.
  • EBITDAre of $21.9 million versus $15.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Same-Store Net Operating Income of $22.3 million versus $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing 12.9% growth.
  • Annualized Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot of $20.73 as of March 31, 2022, representing growth of 7% since March 31, 2021.
  • The Company’s reaffirms its previously released guidance for 2022 and estimates that GAAP net income available to common shareholders will be within the range of $0.35 to $0.39 per diluted share, and FFO will be within the range of $0.98 to $1.02 per diluted share and OP Unit.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.