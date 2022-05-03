Whitestone REIT FFO of $0.30 beats by $0.05, revenue of $34.12M beats by $1.31M
May 03, 2022 4:10 PM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Whitestone REIT press release (NYSE:WSR): Q1 FFO of $0.30 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $34.12M (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.31M.
- EBITDAre of $21.9 million versus $15.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.
- Same-Store Net Operating Income of $22.3 million versus $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing 12.9% growth.
- Annualized Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot of $20.73 as of March 31, 2022, representing growth of 7% since March 31, 2021.
- The Company’s reaffirms its previously released guidance for 2022 and estimates that GAAP net income available to common shareholders will be within the range of $0.35 to $0.39 per diluted share, and FFO will be within the range of $0.98 to $1.02 per diluted share and OP Unit.