Fulgent Genetics Non-GAAP EPS of $5.08 beats by $1.22, revenue of $320.27M beats by $19.77M
May 03, 2022 4:10 PM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Fulgent Genetics press release (NASDAQ:FLGT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.08 beats by $1.22.
- Revenue of $320.27M beats by $19.77M.
- Outlook:
- Q2: Total Revenue of approximately $125 million; Core Revenue of approximately $40 million, representing growth of 78% year-over-year.
- Consensus EPS Estimate for Q2 $1.65.
- For 2022:
- Total Revenue of approximately $660 million, compared to previous guidance of $600 million. Core Revenue of approximately $180 million, compared to previously updated guidance of $175 million.
- Non-GAAP income of approximately $6.00 per share, compared to previous guidance of $7.00 per share.
- Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 $6.70; Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $608.00M.