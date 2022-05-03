Fulgent Genetics Non-GAAP EPS of $5.08 beats by $1.22, revenue of $320.27M beats by $19.77M

May 03, 2022 4:10 PM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Fulgent Genetics press release (NASDAQ:FLGT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.08 beats by $1.22.
  • Revenue of $320.27M beats by $19.77M.
  • Outlook:
  • Q2: Total Revenue of approximately $125 million; Core Revenue of approximately $40 million, representing growth of 78% year-over-year.
  • Consensus EPS Estimate for Q2 $1.65.
  • For 2022:
  • Total Revenue of approximately $660 million, compared to previous guidance of $600 million. Core Revenue of approximately $180 million, compared to previously updated guidance of $175 million.
  • Non-GAAP income of approximately $6.00 per share, compared to previous guidance of $7.00 per share.
    • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 $6.70; Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $608.00M.
