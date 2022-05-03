Starbucks Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 misses by $0.01, revenue of $7.6B in-line

May 03, 2022 4:10 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor30 Comments
  • Starbucks press release (NASDAQ:SBUX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $7.6B (+15% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Shares -0.9%.
  • Q2 Comparable Store Sales Up 7% Globally; Up 12% in the U.S. and Double Digits Internationally, ex-China
  • Active Starbucks Rewards Membership in Q2 Up 17% in the U.S. to 26.7 Million Members
  • The company opened 313 net new stores in Q2, ending the period with 34,630 stores globally: 51% company-operated and 49% licensed
  • At the end of Q2, stores in the U.S. and China comprised 61% of the company’s global portfolio, with 15,544 stores in the U.S and 5,654 stores in China
