Brickell Biotech stock surges postmarket on sale of rights to sofpironium bromide

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock surged 29% postmarket on Tuesday after Botanix Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:BXPHF) unit Botanix SB acquired the rights to sofpironium bromide.

Sofpironium bromide gel, 15% is a topical therapy that recently completed a U.S. phase 3 clinical trial for treating primary axillary hyperhidrosis, or excessive underarm sweating.

Botanix acquired from BBI all assets primarily related to sofpironium bromide. In exchange, BBI will receive upfront and potential near-term regulatory milestone payments over the next 18 months of up to $9M from Botanix.

BBI will be eligible to receive additional success-based regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $168M and tiered earn out payments ranging from high-single digits to mid-teen digits on net sales of the gel. Certain amounts will be subject to payments by BBI to its previous licensor.

Botanix will be responsible for all further R&D and commercialization of the gel globally.

BBI and Botanix also inked into a transition services deal, whereby Brickell will provide consulting services through submission and potential approval of the U.S. new drug application for sofpironium bromide gel, 15%.

BBI was on track to submit a new drug application to the FDA for sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in mid-2022.

"... we intend to invest the proceeds and potential future economics from this sale to continue advancing our pipeline of novel, potential first-in-class therapies," said BBI CEO Robert Brown.