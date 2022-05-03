Advanced Micro Devices tops earnings and revenue expectations; revenue jumps 71%

May 03, 2022 4:12 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor64 Comments
  • Advanced Micro Devices press release (NASDAQ:AMD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $5.9B (+71.2% Y/Y) beats by $330M.
  • Shares +4.2%.

  • For the second quarter of 2022, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $6.5 billion vs. $6.36B consensus, plus or minus $200 million, an increase of approximately 69% year-over-year and approximately 10% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase is expected to be driven by the addition of Xilinx and higher server, semi-custom and client revenue. The quarter-over-quarter increase is expected to be primarily driven by Xilinx and higher server revenue. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 54% in the second quarter of 2022.

    For the full year 2022, AMD now expects revenue to be approximately $26.3 billion vs. $25.45B consensus, an increase of approximately 60% over 2021, up from prior guidance of approximately 31%, driven by the addition of Xilinx and higher server and semi-custom revenue. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 54% for 2022, up from prior guidance of approximately 51%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.