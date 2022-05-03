Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Q1 core FFO per share of $0.53, beating the $0.52 consensus, and up from $0.51 in Q4 2021 and $0.49 in Q1 2021.

Total revenue of $159.2M topped the $156.4M consensus and grew from $147.6M in the previous quarter and $133.8M in the year-ago quarter.

During Q1, Stag Industrial (STAG) commenced operating portfolio leases of 3.1M square feet, resulting in cash rent change of 15.2% and straight-line rent change of 25.1%; that compares with 3.6M square feet of new leases in Q4 with cash rent change of 16.0% and straight-line rent change of 22.6%.

Cash NOI of $122.9M, up 4.8% Y/Y vs. +14.0% in Q4; same-store cash NOI rose 4.8% Y/Y compared with +3.4% in the previous quarter.

Occupancy rate of total portfolio was 96.9% and operating portfolio was 97.3% at March 31; compares with 96.9% total portfolio occupancy rate and 97.4% operating portfolio rate at Dec. 31, 2021.

Conference call on May 4 at 10:00 AM ET.

