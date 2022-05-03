Match Group shares fall as CEO resigns, Q2 outlook disappoints Wall Street
May 03, 2022 4:14 PM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)ZNGABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares fell almost 8% in after-hours trading, Tuesday, after the online dating company reported said Chief Executive Shar Dubey will step down from her job, and forecast weaker-than-expected second-quarter revenue.
- Dubey will remain as CEO until May 31, when she will be replaced by Zynga (ZNGA) President Bernard Kim. Match (MTCH) said Kim will also join Match's (MTCH) board of directors. Match said Dubey will continue to serve as a company director, which will allow her to focus on product strategy and enable a smooth executive transition
- Along with its CEO change, Match (MTCH) reported that first-quarter revenue rose 20% from a year ago, to $799 million, and adjusted operating income rose 19%, to $273 million, with an operating margin of 34%.
- In operating metrics, payers rose 13% to 16.3 million, and revenue per payer rose 6% to $16.
- For its Tinder brand, Match (MTCH) said direct revenue grew 18%, driven by Tinder payers growth of 17%, to reach 10.7 million and revenue per payer rose 1%. All other brands as a unit grew direct revenue 22%, with payers up 7% to 5.6 million, and revenue per payer up 14%.
- Operating cash flow year-to-date totaled $233 million, while free cash flow reached $215 million.
- For the second quarter, though, Match (MTCH) said it expects revenue to be in a range of $800 million to $810 million. That forecast fell short of analysts' consensus estimates of $835.7 million in revenue.
- Conference call to come Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The company's revenue number was reported out early, minutes before the market's close today.