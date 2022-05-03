DermTech GAAP EPS of -$1.01 misses by $0.12, revenue of $3.7M misses by $0.05M

May 03, 2022 4:16 PM ETDermTech, Inc. (DMTK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • DermTech press release (NASDAQ:DMTK): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.01 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $3.7M (+46.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.05M.

  • 2022 Outlook: The Company affirmed its full-year 2022 outlook for assay revenue between $22 million and $26 million.

  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term marketable securities were $202.1 million as of March 31, 2022.

  • Billable sample volume grew 53 percent from the first quarter of 2021 to approximately 14,370.
  • Assay revenue was $3.5 million, up 61 percent from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher billable sample volume.
