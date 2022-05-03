Herbalife Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.34B misses by $40M

May 03, 2022 4:17 PM ETHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Herbalife press release (NYSE:HLF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.34B (-10.7% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for a total purchase price of $101.7 million.
  • Updating full year 2022 net sales guidance range to down (10.0%) to (4.0%), adjusted diluted EPS guidance range to $3.50 to $4.00, and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $680 million to $740 million.
  • In response to inflationary pressures, the Company announces margin improvement initiatives, including incremental pricing actions and cost control measures.
  • Shares -1.7%.
