Herbalife Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.34B misses by $40M
May 03, 2022 4:17 PM ETHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Herbalife press release (NYSE:HLF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.34B (-10.7% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for a total purchase price of $101.7 million.
- Updating full year 2022 net sales guidance range to down (10.0%) to (4.0%), adjusted diluted EPS guidance range to $3.50 to $4.00, and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $680 million to $740 million.
- In response to inflationary pressures, the Company announces margin improvement initiatives, including incremental pricing actions and cost control measures.
- Shares -1.7%.