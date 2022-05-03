Powell Industries GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.01, revenue of $127.9M beats by $13.93M
May 03, 2022 4:18 PM ETPowell Industries, Inc. (POWL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Powell Industries press release (NASDAQ:POWL): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $127.9M (+7.8% Y/Y) beats by $13.93M.
- New orders totaled $151M, Backlog as of March 31, 2022 totaled $440M.
- "We are optimistic that our core industrial end markets will continue to steadily recover, while we are also encouraged by the strength across the utility and light commercial end markets, recognizing a consolidated 1.2x book-to-bill ratio in the fiscal second quarter. Looking forward, we anticipate that profitability will continue to improve as we progress through the second half of fiscal 2022 as pricing, factory efficiencies and cost controls gain momentum, while continuing to execute on our $440M order book," CFO Michael Metcalf commented.