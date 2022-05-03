Healthpeak Properties FFO of $0.43 in-line, revenue of $498.37M beats by $8.35M
May 03, 2022 4:20 PM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Healthpeak Properties press release (NYSE:PEAK): Q1 FFO of $0.43 in-line.
- Revenue of $498.37M (+9.5% Y/Y) beats by $8.35M.
- Life Science and MOB Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 5.2% and 3.6%, respectively.
- Total pro forma Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 3.2% excluding government grants received under the CARES Act at our CCRC properties.
- Guidance 2022: Diluted earnings per common share of $0.58 – $0.64.
- Diluted Nareit FFO per share of $1.70 – $1.76
- Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share of $1.68 – $1.74
- Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 3.25% – 4.75%.