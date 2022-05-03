Healthpeak Properties FFO of $0.43 in-line, revenue of $498.37M beats by $8.35M

May 03, 2022 4:20 PM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Healthpeak Properties press release (NYSE:PEAK): Q1 FFO of $0.43 in-line.
  • Revenue of $498.37M (+9.5% Y/Y) beats by $8.35M.
  • Life Science and MOB Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 5.2% and 3.6%, respectively.
  • Total pro forma Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 3.2% excluding government grants received under the CARES Act at our CCRC properties.
  • Guidance 2022: Diluted earnings per common share of $0.58 – $0.64.
  • Diluted Nareit FFO per share of $1.70 – $1.76
  • Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share of $1.68 – $1.74
  • Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 3.25% – 4.75%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.