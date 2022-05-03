Amcor GAAP EPS of $0.18 in-line, revenue of $3.71B beats by $270M

May 03, 2022 4:20 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Amcor press release (NYSE:AMCR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.18 in-line.
  • Revenue of $3.71B (+15.6% Y/Y) beats by $270M.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Adjusted EPS growth of approximately 9.5% to 11% (previously 7% to 11%) on a comparable constant currency basis, or approximately 79.5 to 81.0 cents per share (previously 79.0 to 81.0 cents per share) on a reported basis assuming current exchange rates prevail through fiscal 2022.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow of approximately $1.1 billion.
  • Approximately $600 million of cash to be allocated towards share repurchases in fiscal 2022.
