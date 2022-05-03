Hannon Armstrong Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.04, revenue of $58.48M beats by $28.97M
May 03, 2022 4:23 PM ETHannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hannon Armstrong press release (NYSE:HASI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $58.48M (+13.1% Y/Y) beats by $28.97M.
- The portfolio grew 28% YOY to $3.7 billion.
- The company affirmed guidance that Distributable Earnings Per Share is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 10% to 13% from 2021 to 2024, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.55 per share, which is equivalent to a 2024 midpoint of $2.40 per share.
- Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $1.98.