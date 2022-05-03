Hannon Armstrong Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.04, revenue of $58.48M beats by $28.97M

  • Hannon Armstrong press release (NYSE:HASI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $58.48M (+13.1% Y/Y) beats by $28.97M.
  • The portfolio grew 28% YOY to $3.7 billion.
  • The company affirmed guidance that Distributable Earnings Per Share is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 10% to 13% from 2021 to 2024, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.55 per share, which is equivalent to a 2024 midpoint of $2.40 per share.
  • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $1.98.
