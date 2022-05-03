Gulfport Energy reports Q1 results

May 03, 2022 4:25 PM ETGulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Gulfport Energy press release (NYSE:GPOR): Q1 reported $492.0 million of net loss and $235.3 million of adjusted EBITDA.
  • Delivered total net production of 1,008 MMcfe per day
  • Repurchased approximately 748 thousand shares of common stock for a total of $63 million as of May 2, 2022
  • Expanded common stock repurchase program from $100 million to $200 million
  • Updated 2022 Outlook: Increased expected capital expenditures to approximately $400 million.
  • Increased forecasted free cash flow generation to a range of $375 million to $425 million at current strip prices.
