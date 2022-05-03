BlueLinx increases stock buyback authorization to $100M
May 03, 2022 4:26 PM ETBlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor3 Comments
- BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) said Tuesday it increased its share repurchase authorization to $100M, up $75M from its prior authorization.
- The amended repurchase authorization expires at FY23-end.
- Through the end of Q1, BXC repurchased 81.3K shares under the program for $6.4M.
- BXC also inked an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Jefferies to repurchase $60M of BXC stock under the $100M share repurchase authorization.
- BXC will make an initial payment of $60M with an initial delivery of ~553.6K shares.
- The deal is expected to be completed in H2 of 2022.