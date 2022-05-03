Kezar Life Sciences crashes after setback to lead asset in mid-stage trial

  • Announcing topline data from its PRESIDIO Phase 2 trial, the clinical-stage biotech Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) said on Tuesday that its lead asset, zetomipzomib failed to show a significant differentiation from placebo in patients with dermatomyositis (DM) and polymyositis (PM).
  • Kezar (KZR) shares have lost ~21% in the post-market so far.
  • While the trial enrolled 25 patients with DM and PM, two types of autoimmune myositis diseases, 20 of them had completed the treatment.
  • As for the primary endpoint of mean change in the Total Improvement Score (TIS), the patients in the zetomipzomib 45 mg arm showed a mean TIS of 25.5 at Week 16 vs. 25 mean TIS in the control group.
  • After a cross-over phase, those who received zetomipzomib starting at Week 16 achieved a mean TIS of 32.5 compared to 31.3 in the control arm.
  • The company said that the experimental therapy was well tolerated during the trial, with only three Grade 3 serious adverse events in zetomipzomib arms, which it said were unrelated to the study drug.

  • Additionally, Kezar (KZR) reported $253 million of liquidity including cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of April end compared to $208.4 million at 2021-year end.

